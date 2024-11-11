I EXPECTED THIS, BUT IT’S STILL NICE TO SEE IT MADE OFFICIAL:
🚨 BREAKING: Republicans officially retain control of the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/gL993fbeIw
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2024
I EXPECTED THIS, BUT IT’S STILL NICE TO SEE IT MADE OFFICIAL:
🚨 BREAKING: Republicans officially retain control of the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/gL993fbeIw
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.