I AM ALL THERE FOR THE CATFIGHTS.

@dailymail Jill Biden, eyes hidden behind sunglasses, looked stoic as she sat next to Kamala Harris at Arlington National Cemetery for a Veterans Day ceremony. The first lady stared straight ahead as Kamala Harris leaned into husband Doug Emhoff, who sat on her other side. There have long been reports there is no love lost between Jill Biden and Harris, a feud tracing back to the 2020 Democratic primary when Harris attacked Joe Biden during the first primary debate. The first lady, however, did campaign repeatedly for Harris after President Biden was pushed out of the presidential race. But now the votes have been tallied and the results show Harris lost to Donald Trump in a landslide, leaving the Harris camp and Biden allies to blame the other for the Democrats’ defeat. Read the full story on DailyMail.com. #news #election2024 #politics #trump #republican #biden #kamala ♬ original sound – Daily Mail

What is best in life? To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, to hear the catty backbiting of their women. . . .

It’s not Conan, but it will do.