K12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teacher: Men should wear blue bracelets post-election to indicate they’re ‘safe’ to be around. “If you are, or know, a man … of any color, any background, any nationality, any ethnic group, any religion … who voted blue … you wear the blue bracelet, you wear the safety pin.”
