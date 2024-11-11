11TH CIRCUIT JUDGE ED CARNES, concurring in the Project Veritas v. CNN case: “If you stay on the bench long enough, you see a lot of things. Still, I never thought I’d see a major news organization. downplaying the importance of telling the truth in its broadcasts. But that is what CNN has done in this case.”
