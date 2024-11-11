MEANWHILE LEFTY WOMEN ARE DECLARING WAR ON MEN OVER TRUMP’S VICTORY: Ladies in red swung the vote: Trump beat Harris ‘with the largest female demographic.’

Liberal women are going on a sex strike and shaving their heads to punish men for voting for Donald Trump.

Men are breathing a sigh of relief, as this self-defeating gesture by the Trump-deranged bodes well for natural selection, especially since conservative women are having more babies.

But the joke is on the Trump-hating femmes. It was supposed to be the gender gap election, which women would win for Democrats because more of them vote.

Kamala “Brat” Harris was banking on the sisters to make her the first female president in history.

Except that’s not what happened. Women do historically vote Democrat, but this time Harris did worse with the female vote than both her Democratic predecessors — five points worse than Joe Biden and three points worse than Hillary Clinton.

And Trump beat Harris by five points with the largest female demographic — white women —and increased his vote with young women by seven points over his 2020 figures.