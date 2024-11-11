ALL IS PROCEEDING AS I HAVE FORESEEN: CNN Gets Whiplash Over How Fast Trump Is Moving to Fix This Country.

Me, last week: “Like airplanes on a runway. Trump’s approach this time around should be what he should have done last time: Shock and awe. Shut down departments, fire bureaucrats, exercise emergency powers, all so fast that the establishment’s responses are saturated. Javier Millei’s whirlwind assault in Argentina should be the model, sometimes in specifics but also in general approach. Bureaucrats move slowly; Trump should move fast.”