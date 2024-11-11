LOL, SAYS THE TONE-DEAF PREACHER. Obama’s biographer reveals ex-president fears for his legacy after ‘tone-deaf preaching’ harmed Harris campaign. A friend writes: “His legacy will be that he was exactly what he said he was, an illusion. ‘I am a blank screen on which everyone projects themselves.’ The ultimate golden calf reflecting ppl back to themselves.”
