IF THIS WERE HAPPENING IN OTHER COUNTRIES, WE’D CALL IT COUP-PLOTTING:

New: Pentagon officials are having informal conversations about how the DOD would respond if Donald Trump issues orders to deploy active-duty troops domestically and fire large swaths of apolitical staffers, officials tell @NatashaBertrand and me https://t.co/RHRksYPhvD — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) November 8, 2024

“We are a long way from a hard coup, but when Pentagon officials are having secret meetings to scheme how to disobey orders given to them by the supreme civilian authority, that is, shall we say, insurrection-lite. So much for norms and protecting the Constitution, guys. This sort of behavior is treasonous but not without precedent. General Mark Milley–who should be recalled and court-martialed–actually schemed with China at the end of Trump’s first term. I don’t think, from the evidence, that he committed treason, but he committed gross insubordination as the highest military officer in the land. He belongs in jail.”

These guys are manifestly better at plotting internally than at fighting or preparing for wars. Fire them and replace them with people whose focus is on their jobs.

Also, “apolitical staffers?” Nobody believes they exist anymore.

UPDATE: Day One: Fire Them All.

Pentagon bureaucrats are privately meeting trying to thwart President Trump. A FEMA supervisor instructed employees in Florida after the hurricane to avoid helping families whose homes had Trump signs in the yard. Yes, it really happened. The staff at the Department of Justice, particularly in the Civil Rights division, are notoriously progressive. The staff at the EPA likewise have put absurdities ahead of practicalities in balancing environmental regulation with cost and common sense. Fire them all. The bureaucrats have forgotten they work for the people and instead think the people and politicians work for them. On the first day, Donald Trump should purge the bureaucracy. They need some sense of humility. They need to be forced into submitting to the will of the Chief Executive Officer of the United States of America. Cut what can be cut. Fire who can be fired.

Yes. Also, repeal the Civil Service laws. They certainly didn’t give us the nonpartisan, expert government they were promised to. At least under the “spoils system,” you knew who was responsible.