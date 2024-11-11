BROS ARE PEOPLE TOO: John Fetterman says Democrats have a man problem:

“We have a challenge. We have our own kind of ‘childless cat ladies’ situation: ‘Bros.’ People refer to these young guys as bros, and clearly that’s not a positive term,” Fetterman told the outlet Semafor in an article published Friday. . . .

Fetterman said the GOP’s branding of Harris as an advocate for transgender rights as an undermining factor in her leadership.

“And it’s undeniable that Republicans created a really powerful message: ‘She’s for they/them, and Trump is for you. That was, I think, our cycle’s version of ‘Where’s the beef?’ or, ‘I knew Jack Kennedy, and you’re no Jack Kennedy,’” he told Semafor. “That kept hitting again and again and again and again for tens of millions of dollars. It had an earworm quality. And I’m not surprised that that resonated.”

The Keystone State lawmaker often credits Trump’s survived assassination attempt in July in Butler, Pa., as a point of connection between the former president and voters.