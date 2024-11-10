PROGRESS: Democrat Yadira Caraveo concedes to Republican challenger in swing Colorado House race. “The seat was listed as a target for pickup by the National Republican Congressional Committee, and was part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s front-line program. Polls ahead of the election showed a tight race within the margin of error of various surveys. The district has the largest Hispanic community of any of the state’s congressional districts, a demographic Republicans have gained ground with nationwide in recent elections.”