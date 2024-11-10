YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: Worst Election Media Meltdowns: An American ‘Nightmare.’

It’s been a rough few days for the leftist media elites, they have been in anguish ever since Election Day.

The mix of anger and sadness poured out as they called the massive win for Donald Trump and the GOP a “nightmare” and questioned if America had “given up on democracy.” Journalists like Stephanie Ruhle warned that the voters had just “f’d around” and were about to “find out.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid lectured Latino men: “Y’all voted with….David Duke and against your own sisters.” MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill choked back tears as she worried that America had turned their backs on their “better angels,” by electing Trump.

The following are just a few of the most epic election meltdowns from the leftist media elite: