WE NEED A MENTAL HEALTH CHECK ON MILLIONS OF AMERICAN LEFTISTS: After the election, the rage against white women.

White women who did not vote for Trump now seem to be having a collective meltdown at the actions of their sisters. One suggestion doing the rounds on social media is that female Harris-backers wear a blue bracelet so that they can identify one another and distinguish themselves from Trump voters. Elsewhere, women wanting to punish men for voting the wrong way are proposing a ‘sex strike’ and pledging ‘no sex, no dating or marriage and no having children with men – for the next four years’. And these women fancy themselves as feminists? It’s like the sexual revolution never happened. No matter how many women don blue bracelets or refuse to have sex, Donald Trump will still be their president. It’s called democracy. So-called feminists can cry all they like about Harris not making ‘history as the first female president’. They fail to understand that voters do not want a ‘female’ president, they want a good president. They want someone who addresses their concerns, whether with the economy, inflation, men in women’s sports and changing rooms, gender identity and sexuality classes in schools, or immigration. Women voted for Trump not because he is male but because they weighed up the two candidates put before the public and decided he was the best choice. Those currently shouting ‘Karen’ and ‘internalised misogyny’ might not realise it, but women vote with their brains, not with their genitals.

And, as Bill Clinton’s Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders liked to emote, “think of the children!” Post-election, the (liberal) moms are not OK — and it’s hurting their kids.

All of the grown-ups posting about how their kids are crying and scared are revealing the kinds of parents they themselves are. Hint: They aren’t the good guys they think they are. Observing the phenomenon on her own social-media feed, Emily Rose Chadwick, founder of the nonprofit Mama Wilder Foundation, posted, “If your young children are in tears over the election results, it’s because you’re the kind of parent who traumatizes your kids to feel good about your political choices.” What are these liberal parents afraid of, anyway? That Trump will close the schools or deny basic services to disabled children? I have to wonder: Where was the outrage from these same liberals on the fainting couches when progressive teachers unions and their Democratic supporters closed schools for over a year and a half in blue areas, denying children the right to literally show their faces in public, play on a playground, let alone get an education?

Then there are the “White liberals after having to be nice to minorities for years.” (Language alert):

This is precisely how all white liberals are. pic.twitter.com/C6PZZuFDwb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 10, 2024

Finally, from Jonathan Turley: Yale Psychiatrist: Harris Voters May Need to Cut Off Friends and Family Members.

With women pledging to break up with their boyfriends and divorce their husbands over the Trump victory, Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun is advising that it may also be necessary for your mental health to cut off your family and friends who supported Trump. In that way, you can avoid being “triggered” by opposing political views — much like Yale itself.

As academics, we are dealing with the election on campuses across America. After the election, I had some valuable discussions with students who supported Harris and some who supported Trump. I wish there would be more interaction between the two groups. That is why this story stood out for me. I do not believe that further separation or isolation will help this country or these individuals. Dr. Calhoun went on MSNBC’s Joy Reid to offer the curious take on good mental health. Reid has spent the week condemning the majority of voters (particularly minority voters) in the nation as racists and misogynists for the Trump victory.

Dive for those fainting couches!