BILL WHO?
This never happened, but Bill is starving for relevance at this point. https://t.co/GO7ckrRVW6
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2024
BILL WHO?
This never happened, but Bill is starving for relevance at this point. https://t.co/GO7ckrRVW6
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.