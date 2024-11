BIDENFLATION:

The damage has been done …. Watching a Diners Drive Ins and Dives from 2008 and it’s a completely different world. A bacon cheeseburger was braggadociosly only $4.75. I looked up the website and that burger is $17 today.

The Flavortown you were raised to live in no longer…

— Tony (@tonyoklah) November 2, 2024