WHOEVER TRUMP PICKS AS TREASURY SECRETARY WILL NEED TO BE GOOD AT ADMINISTERING CUTS: Bessent, Seen as a Leading Candidate for Treasury Secretary, Meets With Trump, Sources Say. “Prominent investor Scott Bessent met with Donald Trump on Friday as he and fellow investor John Paulson emerge as leading candidates for the key role of U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two people close to the president-elect. . . . A longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, Bessent has a warm relationship with the president-elect and has spoken highly of Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiating tool. Paulson, a billionaire investor and major Trump donor, is a longtime proponent of tax cuts and deregulation.”