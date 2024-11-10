YEP:
Undersold part of the bro exit from the Dem party is the way that his male supporters were aggressively smeared as toxic sexist Bernie bros. https://t.co/mQb5ZDP1Sq
— Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 7, 2024
https://t.co/ixOhZauyse pic.twitter.com/ZWVayejCTt
— David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 8, 2024
It is genuinely funny how so many left-liberal influencers spent the last 8 years complaining about whiteness as the source of Trump’s evil power and he’s then elected with a historic multiracial coalition of Native Americans, Black, Asian, and Latino voters.
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 9, 2024