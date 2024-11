BOB CASEY BEING A HACK AS USUAL:

Democrats complained their biggest fear would be Trump refusing to concede the 2024 Election

He won in a landslide.

The Pennsylvania Senate race has also been called, but Bob Casey still refuses to concede.

Where is the Democrat Party calling him a ‘threat to Democracy’? pic.twitter.com/jrtc1qNlE7

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2024