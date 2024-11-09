I’VE NOTICED THIS: They Are Scrubbing the Internet Right Now.

Some images are impossible to find: a lot of the 9/11 reportage. On top of that, you can’t find things that were easily available ten years ago, like learned scholarly debunkings of Maria Gimbutas inane “Feminist pre-history” ramblings or the debunking and pointing out the flaws and fudging in the “mouse utopia experiment” that convinced everyone “overpopulation” was a horror.

What do we do about it? I don’t know. Perhaps some one with resources should start an archive for Forbidden Knowledge that counters the global narrative, and we could all contribute archived pages. Yeah, a lot of it would be bunk. But the essentials would remain.