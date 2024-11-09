GIVE HIM THE SAME SECURITY HE GAVE AMERICA. HE WANTS TO BE SAFE? STAY LOCKED IN HIS HOUSE: EXCLUSIVE: As private citizen, Dr. Fauci received $15 million taxpayer-funded security detail.
I’ve had about enough of this darling of the oligarchs.
