November 9, 2024

WHAT HE SAYS. I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S POSSIBLE TO TURN THIS CORNER WITHOUT VIOLENCE AND MALICE:  With Malice Toward None.

Since July 13 this year, we’ve been on a miraculous path, though. I believe in miracles. And that’s one I want to believe in.

 

Posted at 12:26 am by Sarah Hoyt