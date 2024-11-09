WHAT HE SAYS. I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S POSSIBLE TO TURN THIS CORNER WITHOUT VIOLENCE AND MALICE: With Malice Toward None.
Since July 13 this year, we’ve been on a miraculous path, though. I believe in miracles. And that’s one I want to believe in.
WHAT HE SAYS. I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S POSSIBLE TO TURN THIS CORNER WITHOUT VIOLENCE AND MALICE: With Malice Toward None.
Since July 13 this year, we’ve been on a miraculous path, though. I believe in miracles. And that’s one I want to believe in.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.