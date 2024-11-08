EVERYTHING OBAMA TOUCHES: CNN Pundit: No Wonder Dems Are Distraught, Obama ‘Produced Trump,’ And Biden Made Him ‘Stronger.’

Bonus Obama flop sweat pic:

Plus:

What really fell, and in slow motion, was the Tower of Obama. From far across the plain it fell and the thunder of its collapse shakes the landscape. "The third term is ended".

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 6, 2024