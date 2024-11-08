WE LIVE IN HISTORIC TIMES: Space policy is about to get pretty wild, y’all. “So it’s entirely possible that the sitting chief executive of SpaceX could be the nation’s most important adviser on space policy, conflicts be damned. Musk possesses flaws as a leader, but it is difficult to argue against results. His intuitions for the industry, such as pushing hard for reusable launch and broadband Internet from space, have largely been correct. In a vacuum, it is not necessarily bad to have someone like Musk providing a vision for US spaceflight in the 21st century.”

If he were a Democrat advising a Democratic administration, he’d be part of a “Brain Trust” instead of having a conflict of interest.