HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ‘The Confederacy won,’ Emory professor says of Trump victory.
I remember when higher education was defended as encouraging historical literacy and a sense of proportion.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ‘The Confederacy won,’ Emory professor says of Trump victory.
I remember when higher education was defended as encouraging historical literacy and a sense of proportion.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.