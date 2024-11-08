HE’S RIGHT. SEND THIS TO YOUR GOP SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVE:
Dear GOP,
You asked for a mandate.
We delivered.
Now it’s your turn.
NO MORE EXCUSES.
Batter up!
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 8, 2024
