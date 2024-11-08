A FRIEND COMMENTS, “I THINK THE RESISTANCE IS OVER.” Dean Dunne Says Harvard Will Support Students of All Political Views Following Election.

On election night, the DSO co-organized two watch parties — one with the Institute of Politics in Sanders Theatre and another with the Harvard Republican Club in the Cambridge Queen’s Head venue directly below Sanders. Dunne emphasized that the DSO wanted to oblige the HRC’s request to have a watch party featuring a feed from Fox News, rather than CNN.

“It was really important to us to make sure that conservative student groups and the College Republicans were part of the event,” Dunne said.

“There’s a very comfortable stereotype of, ‘An office would support one group or care about one group of students and not the others,’” he added. “And that’s not the case.”