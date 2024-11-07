OUT RUNNING ERRANDS, I listened to Biden’s speech on the election on the radio. (How quaint!) It was excellent, the best I’ve heard from him in ages. A totally by the book, conciliatory, unity-based speech, straight out of civics 101. It occurred to me that if Democrats had reacted that way to Trump’s election in 2016, the country — and quite possibly the Democrats — would have been spared a lot of grief.