PAST PERFORMANCE IS GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Clearly, AOC is suffering from a strange case of amnesia, given her barnstorming “New Socialist ‘It Girl'” debut to the world in 2019, when she wanted to ban and regulate the entire US economy, her original chief of staff was photographed on multiple occasions wearing a T-shirt celebrating a Nazi collaborator, and she gave passionate shoutouts to Evita Peron and the Black Panthers. Such was the stuff of legend before everything went pear-shaped starting in March of the next year, thanks to Dr. Fauci’s form of authoritarianism.