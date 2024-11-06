STOP. I ALREADY VOTED FOR HIM. CAN’T DO IT AGAIN WITHOUT A TIME MACHINE: ‘Trump Shock’: European Media in Meltdown Over Trump’s Victory.
Okay fine. I’ll invent a time machine! Show me how upset the European media is again!
STOP. I ALREADY VOTED FOR HIM. CAN’T DO IT AGAIN WITHOUT A TIME MACHINE: ‘Trump Shock’: European Media in Meltdown Over Trump’s Victory.
Okay fine. I’ll invent a time machine! Show me how upset the European media is again!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.