November 6, 2024

HELEN AND SPENT A COUPLE OF HOURS AT A FRIEND’S HOUSE, sipping champagne and gloating reflecting on the elections. Our hostess, a woman who built a very successful business up from nothing against considerable hardships, commented that she thinks Trump’s four years in the wilderness are worth it. She said he had been “fine-tuned by fire,” and is now tougher, and much more knowledgeable about what he faces, than he would have been if he had been re-elected in 2020. I think she’s right.

Posted at 8:47 pm by Glenn Reynolds