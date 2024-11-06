ROGER KIMBALL: The Three Reasons Donald Trump Won.

The first two are interwoven. Kamala Harris was a horrible candidate. Trump, on the contrary, was superb.

As to Kamala, her inarticulacy was a major stumbling block. So was her choice of running mate: Tim Walz may be the left-most governor in the country. Certainly, he is the weirdest. Harris’s 60 Minutes interview was a disaster, as was her interview with Bret Baier. . . .

Trump won because he offered a vision of a healed America — and he did so with a team that brought both unstoppable brio and an articulate discussion of policy issues to the table. Harris brought snarling animus and an unwillingness to engage in any serious discussion of policy. Asked about how she voted on California’s tough-on-crime Prop 36, she declined to answer. Amazing.

Trump won because people are worse off now than they were four years ago when he was president. Prices are higher, the border is broken and the world teeters on the edge of World War Three. That all happened on Harris’s watch. She couldn’t escape it.

But the third reason Trump won was a shift in the zeitgeist. The country is increasingly cognizant of and fed up with the administrative apparat that rules over us and that fabricated the manikin Kamala Harris as frontman for their agenda. Trump has exposed cracks in “The Narrative” that supports that agenda. Voters saw what Biden-Harris and, before them, Obama had done in their effort to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.” They saw — and they rebelled. The result was that, come January 20, Donald J. Trump will be the 47th president of the United States.