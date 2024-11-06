SALENA ZITO: There Will Never Be Another Candidate Like Trump. “Inside the arena, one could witness the emergence of a new coalition of Republican voters: union workers, nurses, janitors, businessmen and women, doctors, lawyers, police officers, and college students of every race and generation. They were there because of their support for former President Donald Trump. However, they were there more for their support of each other. There will never be another candidate for president of the United States like Trump. For his detractors, that is a relief. However, they should understand that whether Trump wins or loses, these voters are here to stay. They have seen what the power of the cultural curators in our country, in academia, media, Hollywood, institutions, and corporations, and in the bureaucracies has done to their lives, and they have rejected it.”