DON SURBER: The divine intervention election: The Lord did not save Donald Trump to have him finish in second place.
Oh God, the Democrats are going to hate hearing this. Oh, well.
DON SURBER: The divine intervention election: The Lord did not save Donald Trump to have him finish in second place.
Oh God, the Democrats are going to hate hearing this. Oh, well.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.