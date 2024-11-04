STICK IT TO SOROS: Los Angeles, stop street chaos and vote out woke DA George Gascón.

Nearly ten years ago, billionaire financier George Soros first channeled millions into local district attorney campaigns across the country.

Soft-on-crime prosecutors want:

Soros understands that focusing on local politics will eventually bring about the national changes he and his collaborators would love to see: drug legalization, open borders and mass immigration, the erosion of national sovereignty, the demise of capitalism as we know it — and, of course, soft-on-crime policies and bail reform.

This is how we all got stuck with fraudulent “prosecutors” like Matt Dugan in Pittsburgh, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in my own home town of Chicago, and of course Alvin “Let ‘Em Loose” Bragg in Manhattan.

That’s just a small sample of the group Soros and his allies hand-picked to hinder and ultimately collapse the American justice system.

There are now almost a hundred such “prosecutors” implanted across our country who are really wolves in sheep’s clothing — leftist ideologues who prioritize prosecuting our police officers over criminals.

George Gascón in Los Angeles, who’s up for re-election Tuesday, is one of these false prosecutors.

If you don’t know who George Gascón is — or care much about California — I understand.

But voter indifference is exactly what Soros and his accomplices are counting on.

Soros donated $2.5 million to Gascón’s campaign for Los Angeles DA back in 2020.