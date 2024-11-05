WELL, THAT’S JUST ELIE MYSTAL DOING HIS JOB:
Amazing how quickly Dems get racist when elections don't go their way. https://t.co/zGHpO4eDk5
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 6, 2024
WELL, THAT’S JUST ELIE MYSTAL DOING HIS JOB:
Amazing how quickly Dems get racist when elections don't go their way. https://t.co/zGHpO4eDk5
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 6, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.