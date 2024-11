PROSECUTORIAL DISCRETION WAS A MISTAKE. “The Philly juries?” Nobody believes Larry Krasner cares about enforcing the law because it’s the law. Again, it’s always, “Who, whom?”

Philadelphia DA issues warning to anyone who wants to “play militia” or engage in voter intimidation tomorrow:

“We do have the cuffs. We do have the jail cells. We do have the Philly juries. … F around and find out.” pic.twitter.com/dAv0lafwPb

— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 5, 2024