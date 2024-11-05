FUNNY/NOT FUNNY:
D.C. Prepares For 'Party Of Joy' https://t.co/GDnuN3SpbD pic.twitter.com/O2oZi4vzk9
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024
FUNNY/NOT FUNNY:
D.C. Prepares For 'Party Of Joy' https://t.co/GDnuN3SpbD pic.twitter.com/O2oZi4vzk9
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.