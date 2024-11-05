FROM A COMMENT ON MY BLOG: As usual on the night before elections, I think of the speech MacArthur broadcast to the Philippine people when he returned with a few divisions of troops, with substitution of the word vote for strike to fit the context:

Let the indomitable spirit of Bataan and Corregidor lead on. As the lines of battle roll forward to bring you within the zone of operations, rise and strike. … For your homes and hearths, strike! For future generations of your sons and daughters, strike! In the name of your sacred dead, strike! Let no heart be faint. Let every arm be steeled. The guidance of divine God points the way. Follow in His Name to the Holy Grail of righteous victory!