WELL! Joe Rogan Endorses Trump After Interviewing Elon Musk.

Weirdly, after being never-Trump I voted for Trump in 2016 after being cornered by Jerry Pournelle and L. Neil Smith. I figured if they agreed, short of the second coming, I really should give the man a vote. Didn’t regret it. Still don’t. Trump will have my vote. And I miss Jerry and Neil.