OPEN THREAD:
a reminder that you do not have to be online for the next few days. you can go do something healthy and fulfilling. not me, I’ll be right here suffering, but you, you can be free
— katie (@katefeetie) November 1, 2024
OPEN THREAD:
a reminder that you do not have to be online for the next few days. you can go do something healthy and fulfilling. not me, I’ll be right here suffering, but you, you can be free
— katie (@katefeetie) November 1, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.