WAR ON THE CONSTITUTION: Even not voting, migrants give Democrats 14 more electoral votes. “The influx of millions of migrants has shifted political power in the nation to Democrats, even though they are not allowed to vote, according to a new analysis of the Electoral College and constitutional representation. While they may be considered noncitizens, illegal and legal migrants are counted by the census, and those numbers are used to shift congressional districts, which affect electoral votes, according to two new studies from the Center for Immigration Studies.”