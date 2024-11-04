WEAPONIZATION OF FBI PROOF: That interim staff report issued October 30 by the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government got zero coverage. Maybe that’s understandable in view of the elections, maybe not.

What’s inarguable is the report establishes beyond all doubt that the FBI spent a year or more pre-bunking media coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop and the abundant evidence it provides of impeachable offenses by Joe Biden.

Thus my latest PJ Media column: Put the Weaponization Report beside the Church Committee report from 1976 and you have a mountain of evidence demonstrating that as far back as FDR the Intelligence Community and Department of Justice (DOJ/FBI) cannot be trusted to respect Americans’ constitutional rights.

But, as important as who the President is come January 20, 2025, what is vastly more significant is who Americans elect to represent them in Congress because only Congress has the ultimate constitutional weapons to identify the offenders, recommend their prosecution to DOJ and then withhold funding to whatever degree is necessary to force both those prosecutions and the fundamental reforms required to prevent recurrence of the abuses of the past 75 years.