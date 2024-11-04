A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY:

So in the end, NBC had to give up 90 seconds for free to the Trump campaign as "equal time" in response to the SNL Harris stunt. https://t.co/RHJCbkT6G6 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) November 4, 2024

But not enough.

In addition to illegally boosting @KamalaHarris, NBC's Saturday Night Live last night did a skit *literally* aimed at boosting the name recognition of Sen @timkaine. Why? Perhaps because Kaine's challenger @HungCao_VA just closed the gap & could win. It's election interference. pic.twitter.com/dolUILMhMU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2024

The Blob looks after its own.