HOLDING PALESTINIANS ACCOUNTABLE WOULD REQUIRE THEIR AGENCY BE RECOGNIZED: Why are Palestinians not held accountable for the ongoing conflict with Israel?
And then the left would realize their entire Manichean system of thought was a lie.
