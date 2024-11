AS WHEN THEY WERE KEEPING SLAVES DEMS ARE SWELLING THEIR APPORTIONMENT THROUGH THE PRESENCE OF PEOPLE WHO AREN’T ALLOWED TO VOTE: Quantifying Why Democrats Support Open Borders.

Unlike enslaved people ‘migrants’ count as whole – not 3/5 – persons, shifting as many as 17 house seats and 17 electoral votes. Yet another way to power through fraud.

SEE ALSO: Immigrants already tip scales of US elections without even voting.