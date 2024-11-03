FIRST AMENDMENT VIOLATION: George Mason U. disciplines law students who objected to tampons in men’s restrooms: Lawsuit says school violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Two female law students at George Mason University have filed a federal lawsuit against the school for “silencing” them after they opposed a policy of putting tampons in men’s restrooms.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, after opposing the measure, third-year law students Selene Cerankosky and Maria Arcara received “no-contact” orders from the university “prohibit[ing] them from having any contact with [another] student.”

The ADF says George Mason “unlawfully” used its Title IX and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion harassment policies against the students, violating their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

According to the complaint, Cerankosky and Arcara let their concerns be known in a law school GroupMe chat, whereupon a male classmate (pseudonymously “Mr. Doe”) “mocked” them and called their opinions “bigoted.”

The pair were never notified of any complaint against them, and two weeks after the chat they received the non-contact order regarding Mr. Doe. They say they were not given a chance to defend themselves.