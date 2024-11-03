IT ALL COMES DOWN TO TURNOUT: Young Men Could Boost Trump to Victory—if They Show Up. “Young men vote at far lower rates than many other demographic groups. They are more likely than older generations and their female peers to be disconnected from politics, and they are increasingly disillusioned with the country’s institutions, according to researchers and election analysts.”

Well, not without reason. Plus:

In interviews with dozens of young men around the country in recent months, some said they don’t see a place for themselves in today’s Democratic Party. Others said they are drawn to Trump’s politically incorrect approach. Many said they were focused foremost on their finances—with several arguing that Trump would do more to benefit their stock portfolios. Others said they appreciated the former president’s pledge to crack down on illegal immigration. Luke Meihack, 25, a high school physical education teacher in the Milwaukee suburbs, said he didn’t used to be a Trump supporter, but changed his mind during Joe Biden’s presidency, and said many men his age are moving in the same direction. “It’s mostly guys. Guys are more big into Trump,” he said. “He’s a guy that speaks in a way that demands respect, and that appeals to a lot of guys.” Not all of his peers are planning to vote, he said. “I’m still in a group chat with a bunch of my guys from high school. There’s maybe like eight or nine of them, and like two or three of them have said they’re not voting,” he said. “Some of them say, ‘I don’t care either way.’ ” Meihack, who listened to Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s interview with Rogan while driving to the Trump rally on Friday, said he follows political news through social-media platforms including X and podcasts aired by the Daily Wire, a media company co-founded by the political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Anecdotally, I hear a lot of stories of women who used to be anti-Trump saying they’re voting for him this time. We’ll see if that amounts to anything.