SALENA ZITO: Trump has reason in Pennsylvania to feel better than Harris. “In interviews across the state, middle-class voters, white, black, and Hispanic, are now voting shoulder to shoulder, not divided by race but by the economic despair they are experiencing together. Food costs, gas prices, utilities, car insurance, rent, and mortgages (if they can even afford to buy a house) are driving their vote.”

Yesterday, Halperin published a story on his 2Way channel in which he made some dramatic claims about the battleground states. First, he claimed that his sources tell him Kamala Harris is unlikely to win in Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. That’s not exactly a shock at this point as most polls seem to show Trump up slightly in those states. The big news is what he said next. If Harris loses those states, her only path to 270 is the blue wall. She must win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. “It could be that Kamala Harris wins Pennsylvania but loses the White House because she loses Wisconsin,” he said. He added, “My reporting is that she’s in trouble in Wisconsin.”

Don’t get cocky. I hope this is true, but it shouldn’t encourage anyone to slack off.