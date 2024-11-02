WITH GOOD REASON: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans Aren’t Convinced Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald’s: Poll. The NYT dubbed claims that Harris never toiled under the Golden Arches ‘burgerism.’
How many people believe anything she says?
WITH GOOD REASON: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans Aren’t Convinced Kamala Harris Worked at McDonald’s: Poll. The NYT dubbed claims that Harris never toiled under the Golden Arches ‘burgerism.’
How many people believe anything she says?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.