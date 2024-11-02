REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Bombshell Revelations in Daniel Penny Trial Turn Entire Prosecution on Its Head. “At the time, the facts of the case were already called into question after a video taken on the scene showed Neely still breathing for a significant period after the altercation. Further, Penny put Neely in the “recovery position,” suggesting he had no intent to cause permanent harm. At the time, I asked whether Neely was still breathing when first responders arrived. That question has now been answered thanks to newly released bodycam footage. Not only was Neely breathing when the police arrived, but they refused to give him mouth-to-mouth, instead sticking him with Narcan assuming a drug overdose was involved. . . . Would Neely be alive today if the police had taken immediate action to save his life? Did the shot of Narcan contribute to his death? Questions like those are going to complicate the prosecution’s attempt to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Penny was directly responsible for Neely’s death.”

