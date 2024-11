I ALREADY VOTED FOR HIM, YOU CAN STOP SELLING ME:

I already voted for him on Monday. I can’t vote for him again.

Oh, and you left out the possibility of replacing Alito and Thomas (and maybe Sotomayor) with 40-year-old originalists who don’t consider the 2A to be a second class civil right.

— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 1, 2024